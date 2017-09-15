Lil Win tries to steal Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song?

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-14

Arguably, the song titled ‘One Corner’ by Patapaa is the biggest song currently in the clubs and on the streets.

The song is accompanied with a dance that sometimes requires that one secludes one’s self in a corner and perform a sexually stimulating dance.

‘One Corner’ has created a craze that has seen a number of Ghanaian celebrities record videos of themselves enjoying the song.

The situation is, however, not that same with actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win.

Patapaa Amisty, the composer of the song indicates that Lil Win is trying to rake in from the song by insisting that they have a remix version of the song to have the actor’s name on the record.

“He wants to record the song with the caption Lil Win X Patapaa. What is the meaning of the X?” the hit maker quizzed.

Narrating the story to Joy News’ Maxwell Amoofia, Patapaa disclosed that after several failed attempts by Lil Win’s manager to have him agree to the deal, Lil Win contacted him personally to say that he was disappointed in Patapaa’s unyielding attitude.

According to him, Lil Win and his manager were so desperate to record the remix that, they requested to have the song’s data sent to them via WhatsApp after realizing that he was reluctant to meet them in Kumasi.

The Swedru-based artiste was outraged by Lil Win’s unending attempt to take advantage of his song thus making him ignore phone calls from Lil Win’s camp.



He also expressed fears over rumors that Lil Win intends to record a new song with the same title.