Kadiri Mohammed plays full throttle in Austria Wien’s defeat to AC Milan

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-15

Ghanaian defender Kadiri Mohammed can only console himself with playing 90 minutes against AC Milan as his team was outclassed in all departments against AC Milan.

The Ghanaian defender was given an opportunity to play against the likes of Andre Silver and Bonucci but it appears there are still a lot of bridges to cross for him.

Milan took the game by the scruff of the neck from the word go and did not give their opponents any breathing space.

Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu was the chief destroyer as he scored one and assisted two in the game.