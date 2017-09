Music of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: Emmanuel Anyafo Asare

2017-09-15

play videoK.Biggs



On-the-rise rapper, K.Biggs, known for his debut single ”My Paddy” has jumped on High Grade Family’s Migraine Riddim and released ”What it is” produced by Brainy Beats.

Born Albert Sagoe the rapper said the song is dedicated to the memory of his deceased friend, Joshua Dakurah aka Soulja Boi.

According to K. Biggs, the choice of the title stemmed from the fact that it was the favourite lingo of his deceased friend.