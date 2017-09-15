Jonathan Amoako-Baah appointed new GRIDCo boss

Current Director of Technical Service at Volta River Authority (VRA), Jonathan Amoako – Baah has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

He takes over from William Amuna who formally announced his exit on Thursday.

Many in the power sector would be looking forward to see what he would be bringing on board to consolidate gains made over years for the firm and whether he would also convince government to list GRIDCo on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Experience

Jonathan Amoako – Baah has worked for several years as a Design Engineer on several projects including the Northern Electrification and System Reinforcement Project. He has also worked with the West African Gas Pipeline Project specifically on pipeline development and the Takoradi 2 Expansion Project as the Task Manager.

His other duties included negotiations for power purchase agreement on the establishment of a 126MW OSONOR thermal power plant in Tema.

He is an international speaker on the electric utility industry and has spoken at various conferences in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mr. Amoako Baah graduated with a Master of Business Administration in Finance at the University of Ghana, Legon.

He had prior in 1985 received a BSc degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi specializing in Communications.

He is a Fellow of the Ghana Institution of Engineers a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers of the USA and also a member of the UPDEA Scientific Committee.

He is the president of Society of VRA Engineers.