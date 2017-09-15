It’s impossible to unseat Akufo Addo in 2020 – Rawlings

Former president Jerry John Rawlings believes the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will do more than one term in power.

According to Mr Rawlings, he’s so far impressed with the achievements of President Nana Akufo-Addo, but emphasized that he [President] can do more.

The Akufo-Addo-led administration has waged a ‘war’ against the canker of illegal small scale mining popularly known as Galamsey and has deployed a joint police-military taskforce (Operation Vanguard) to ensure it’s successful.

It has also implemented its much touted Free Senior High School Education policy under which government has absorbed tuition and feeding fees at the second cycle level, the paperless systems at the ports and the Registrar General’s department and a National ID card project among others.

President Rawlings, is confident that should the NPP sustain its performance it will be difficult for the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which he founded to return to power come 2020.

“These people think they can unseat this man [Akufo-Addo] in 2020?” the former military ruler quizzed in an interaction with the CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray (Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi), when the latter called on him to officially invite him to the launch of his biography come September 21, 2017.

“You think it’s not possible?” Bola Ray asked.

“NPP? After only four years? No!” Rawlings stressed.

“You think they are going for eight years?” Bola Ray followed up of which Rawlings subtly replied in the affirmative. “If they do well in enough… And so far it doesn’t look too bad,” Rawlings observed.