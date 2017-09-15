I’m ready to be the MD of Hearts of Oak – Neil Armstrong

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Former Hearts of Oak Managing Director (MD), Neil Armtrong-Mortagbe, says he is ready to become the club’s painter.

Armtrong-Mortagbe was sacked in 2014 over allegation of unprofessionalism when he was the club’s MD.

The club are currently searching for a new Managing Director following Vincent Sowah Odotei’s departure, and Armstrong-Mortagbe has been linked with the top post.

However, the former National Chapters Committee (NCC) chairman in an interview with Accra based Happy FM expressed his interest to manage the club again, adding that he is even ready to paint the club's secretariate.

“Togbe [Afede] gave me a big opportunity to manage such a wonderful club and I must thank him for that, however, things did not go well as planned but it was a great experience in my football administrative career.”

“I’m no more at the helm of affairs but I’m still one of the biggest supporters of the club, I’m a true Phobian and I want to take this opportunity to ask for forgiveness from the Phobian fraternity for my unfortunate departure. I’m not enthused with some of the decisions I made during my time but that doesn’t mean all that was said about me is true.”

“I cannot say for now if I will manage the club again but once a Phobian always a Phobian, and even if Hearts want me to paint the secretariat, why not. I’m ready to serve the club in any capacity.”