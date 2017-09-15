I have a crush on rapper EL – eShun

Entertainment of Friday, 15 September 2017

The Beautiful Highlife and Afro Pop singer eShun, expressed her emotion towards Ghana’s award winning rapper and VGMA Artist of the Year 2016 Elorm Adablah popular known as EL last Friday 8th September 2017 on Pan African TV’s entertainment show dubbed Swift show.

On the show, there is a segment that allows guests to ‘pick and play’. She picked a card that says she should rap a line or two of Sarkodie’s music.

She said, “Oh I love EL’s style and I am in love with his talent. I think I have a crush on him. EL is an amazing artist and I have a song with him titled ‘Sanbra’.

When the host Betty, asked eShun’s opinion on Afia Schwarzenegger’s marriage saga, she said “I haven’t watched the video. She’s a woman and watching that video will be like watching myself. I wish every woman feel the same and stop sending the videos across. This could happen to anyone.”

“Let all remember, that she didn’t put the video out herself but someone she loved put it out there against her will. If you don’t like her, it does not mean we all should watch on as the wrong thing is done to a fellow ‘Woman Being’.” eShun cautioned.

The much awaited banger ‘Someone loves me’ by eShun featuring the multiple award winning rapper FlowKing Stone will be out soon.