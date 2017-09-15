I don’t have a problem with Kwesi Appiah – Badu

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says he has no problems with Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah despite being overlooked in recent call-ups since the re-appointment of Appiah.

Badu reacting to news that there is bad-blood between him and coach Appiah said, ‘I can never have a problem with Kwesi Appiah’.

Badu who joined Turkish side Bursaspor on loan from Udinese in the summer transfer window insists reports that suggests that he and coach Appiah are lies and must be disregarded.

”I can never have a problem with Coach Kwesi Appiah, It won’t even happen because I know the advantages I have had from the man with the kind of advice he gives me. Even if you try to create controversy between us there is no way I will give you room to operate” Badu said speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Angel FM.

According to the former Ghana U20 star, his recent post on Instagram dubbed ‘’You can’t retire a King’’ , which many believed was meant to bash Kwesi Appiah after hbeing overlooked for the country’s AFCON 2019 Qualifying match against Ethiopia and the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo was not targeted at Kwesi Appiah.

He said the said post was a slogan he was sharing with his longtime friend in Accra.

”I’m one player who can never insult someone for not inviting me to play for the national team because I know what the nation has done for me and my little contribution for the country too”.

”I don’t go around accusing people for not calling me, no I don’t do that. When I get a call up I do my best for the country and when I’m not invited I give those invited the needed support to enable them perform well and hoist the flag high because if things go on well with team my name will be certainly be attached to it as Black Stars player and not Agyemand Badu’’ the former Udinese midfielder added.