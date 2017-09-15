Guru unveils new dreadlocks, new music video

Entertainment of Friday, 15 September 2017

Rapper Guru has spotted a new look

Rapper Guru has spotted a new look and for those who have observed, he now wears dreadlocks.

Born Nana Yaw Adjei Yeboah Maradona, the rapper showed off his new look in a new video, ‘Problem’.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Qwame Larbi, the ‘Lapaz Toyota’ hit maker stressed that his new look depicts the indigenous African way of life.

He said that he is an African and in recent times feels the urge to revisit the primitive African way of life.

Guru added that his new brand has been accepted by his fans.

“Dread locks is not something new in our country. The primitive way of the real Ghanaian black man was dread locks. Because back then we did not have scissors to or barbering machines to have fancy haircuts.

“I had this dread locks because I felt like going back to my roots. I want to look more African,” he added.

He also explained that he is using the new song to show off his new brand and further appreciate the beautiful bodies of Ghanaian ladies.

‘Problem’ was produced by ace Ghanaian Producer Wilis Beatz.