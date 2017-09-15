Government to consider Private Schools as part of free SHS

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Deputy Minister of Information and Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi constituency kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged the leaders of the private schools to bring their proposal for consideration.

This follows the complaint from the private secondary schools that due to government’s implementation of the Free senior high school programme ,the private schools admission drastically dropped this year.

kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated that “the free senior high school programme was targeted at the government senior high schools so they should bring their proposal and we might consider if they agree to charge the same fees as Conference of heads of assisted secondary schools (CHASS) is taking for the government secondary schools.”

He further explained that “this is because for the private venture they are targeting their profit that is why they were not included initially.’’

On the complains that some heads of schools are charging unapproved fees he stated that to charge a fee in the government secondary school you need explicit permission from the Ghana Education Service council and the GES approved fees for the Parents and teachers association as well.

He urged parents to direct complains of charging unapproved fees to the district education directorate .

He then urged the media to also help the track down such complains for the smooth running of the programme.