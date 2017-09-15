Ghanaians to the rescue as Spelling B plunges into jeopardy

Entertainment of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-15

Spelling Bee is a competition designed for students between the ages of 8 and 14 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505499062_748_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s Spelling Bee is in jeopardy. One week to the event next Tuesday, a major sponsor has pulled out of the English-improvement training competition.

Spelling Bee is a competition designed for students between the ages of 8 and 14 to inculcate the basic imperatives of effective communication.

It is about improving spelling skills, development of poise, increasing students’ vocabulary, pronunciation and accurate word usage.

The winner from Ghana joins school children all over the world for a global competition in the US.

But with the program expected to kick off next Tuesday, September 18, in search of the 2018 winner, the organisers have hit a snag.

The competition needs 250,000 cedis. It has been a struggle attracting sponsorship over the years. The struggles of the organisers came to the attention of Joy FM Super Morning Show and Friday edition, a live fundraising was launched.

Host, Kojo Yankson stressed “bad things happen when good people do nothing” and pleaded with Ghanaians to help keep the school children engaged and enthusiastic in learning English.

Support began streaming in, with dollar donations to as little as 100 cedis.

“Spelling Bee is not going to die” one caller promised to help but would not disclose his donation on-air.

The magnanimity of sponsors like Indomie Noodles which has been the title sponsor of the spelling competition for several years, has helped the competition to keep running.

Sponsorships have been coming in from South African Airways, Blue Knights Bookshop and US Embassy. But with teething challenges, Ghanaians have been asked to step in to save the competition.