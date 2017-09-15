General Science is not for the weak mind – Afia Schwarzenegger jabs bloggers

Well, some good news for Afia after all! All the best to her boys.

Controversial female comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger has thrown shades at bloggers who reportedly alleged her twin sons passed their BECE results with aggregate 20 and 29.

It was reported on many online platforms, yesterday that Afia Schwarzenegger’s twins, John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling and James Ian Heerdegen Geiling are benefits of NPP’s flagship policy, the Free SHS.

However, the reports added the computerized system of posting passed students failed to place the twins in any of the Senior High Schools in Ghana when the school placement came out last week.

Responding the reports, the queen of comedy congratulated her twin boys for gaining admission to Kumasi High School.

She captioned her picture “Congratulations Sons…General Science is not for the “weak in mind” unlike some so called bloggers bi… Mama is so proud of you..Mmrante3 #queenofcomedyg #onyamekala #onyamehighlyinvolved #DeGeilings #observersaremourning”.

Afia Schwarzenegger has been the subject of ridicule in Ghana for some weeks after she was caught up in a sex scandal.

