Face of Universe contestants call on First Lady

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-14

Mrs Akufo-Addo in a group picture with the contestants. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505435432_219_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Contestants for the 2017 Exquisite Face of Universe Pageant have paid a courtesy call on the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo in Accra, as part of activities for this year’s contest.

The beauties, numbering 35, would be participating in the finals of this year’s pageant being organised by the First Loyal Event Limited on September 16, at the National Theatre in Accra.

The theme for the event is: “Eat Ghana, Feel Ghana, Wear Ghana, Love Ghana.”



Mrs Akufo-Addo urged them to take the opportunity to learn more about Ghana and its people while in the country, and carry the positive experiences and memories with them to their various countries.

She urged them to serve as good ambassadors of the country, by attracting more investors to Ghana.

The First Lady commended the organisers for the goals of their pageant, which sought to make the contestants advocates of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in their countries.

She further encouraged the queens to work hard and be positive role models for the coming generation as well as improve the lives of women and children.

While wishing the contestants well, Mrs Akufo-Addo noted that irrespective of who was crowned, all of them were winners, therefore, all should contribute in their various ways to help attain the goals of the pageant.

Exquisite Face of the Universe is an innovative world pageant that brings beauty queens between the ages of 18 and 27 years with strong passion for benevolence and development from around the world to compete for an ambassadorial crown.

The winner of the crown becomes the global ambassador who promotes the SDGs with attention on four out of the 17 Goals.