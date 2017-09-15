Ernest Nyame wins Betway Winners’ League Promo

Ernest Nyame has been announced as the ultimate winner of the Betway Winners League.

The Winners League Promo designed to offer huge rewards to fans who consistently use the Betway platform was initiated at the start of the 2017/18 EPL season.

To celebrate the start of the EPL season, a Grand Prize of a trip for 2 to watch a live EPL game was up for grabs. The Promo also gives daily cash prizes to lucky bettors who are randomly selected.

The exciting offers went live on August 10, 2017.

Betway Ghana, aside offering the best of gaming offering to clients, continues to support sports development in Ghana.

Betway Ghana is currently running the Betway Talent Search to discover unsigned talent in Ghana while offering many aspiring footballers the opportunity to play the best of scouts and coaches for possible professional offers.

Betway is experiencing its largest growth in sports betting, with its comprehensive sports book product offering customers a wide selection of both pre-game and in-play betting across a broad range of sports.

The company continues to make a strong and targeted investment in both customer experience and sports.

For his reward, Mr Nyame gets an executive trip for two to watch live, the Arsenal vs West Ham match at the on-going English Premier League.

Aside Mr Nyame many have won daily and weekly prizes through-out the promo just by regularly using the Betway platform.