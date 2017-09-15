Emmanuel Debrah, Braa Kwaku to thrill patrons at ‘A Night with the King’

Entertainment of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: Edem Mensah

2017-09-15

It would be an evangelism through music as gospel musicians, Emmanuel Debrah and Braa Kwaku lead patrons to the throne of worship.

The event dubbed, “A Night with the King; the throne room experience,” would be a non-denominational event.

This year’s event which is the fourth edition since its inception is expected to take place at Calvary Crusaders Ministry International Church in Agona Swedru on Friday, September 22.

Speaking to a section of the media, host of the event, Emmanuel Debrah, promised patrons of an exciting time with their maker.

According to him, every necessary measures have been put in place to ensure a successful event.

He further urged all and sundry to be at the auditorium with a heart of worship for a changing life experience, adding that their desires will come to pass.

The event which is free is powered by Possible Consult.