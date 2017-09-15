Cobbinah not worried about being on bench

Cobbinah played the full 90 minutes in Ghana’s victory over Guinea on Thursday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505500231_783_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hearts of Oak’s midfielder Winful Cobbinah says though it is every player’s wish to start in matches he does not mind being on the bench.

Cobbinah played the full 90 minutes as Ghana won against Guinea at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday after missing the first game against the Gambia.

In a post match press conference Cobbinah was asked if he gets worried when he is benched, the skilful midfielder replied that he has no problem being on the bench and that he is always ready to support the team both on and off the field.

“I have no problem if I’m at the bench the most important thing is to support the team to win all the games.

“If I am on the field I would do everything for the team to win and if I’m on the bench I will give my support to my friends to do the job.

“I had a good game against Guinea and I am happy we won. It doesn’t matter the position I played because I was changing position with other players so I was okay”.

The Black Stars would play their next group game against Mali at the Cape Coast Sports stadium.

