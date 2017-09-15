CK Morgan in Ghana to shoot music video

Entertainment of Friday, 15 September 2017
Source: Kwesi Agyeman
2017-09-15
US-based Ghanaian, RnB singer, Rapper, and songwriter, Frank Morgan popularly known in the showbiz circles as CK Morgan has arrived in Ghana to shoot his music video featuring Tema-based art D-Cryme.
The singer visiting will witness him touring most radio platforms and also promote his latest single “Oh Na Na” featuring D Cryme.
The rapper has released “Facebook Love” featuring Kofi Kinaata and promised to released “Oh Na Na” featuring D Cryme.
When asked if he was going to shoot “Facebook Love” video with Kinaata? He replied that: it will be a surprise for my fans.
CK Morgan has signed to a distribution deal which will have his music properly promoted as well as given an apt distribution by the US-French worldwide music corporation that operates as a subsidiary of Paris-based French media.