CK Morgan in Ghana to shoot music video

US-based Ghanaian, RnB singer, Rapper, and songwriter, Frank Morgan popularly known in the showbiz circles as CK Morgan has arrived in Ghana to shoot his music video featuring Tema-based art D-Cryme.

The singer visiting will witness him touring most radio platforms and also promote his latest single “Oh Na Na” featuring D Cryme.

The rapper has released “Facebook Love” featuring Kofi Kinaata and promised to released “Oh Na Na” featuring D Cryme.

When asked if he was going to shoot “Facebook Love” video with Kinaata? He replied that: it will be a surprise for my fans.

CK Morgan has signed to a distribution deal which will have his music properly promoted as well as given an apt distribution by the US-French worldwide music corporation that operates as a subsidiary of Paris-based French media.