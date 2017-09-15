Christabel Ekeh spotted months after her leaked pictures flooded the internet

Entertainment of Friday, 15 September 2017

Ghallywood actress Christabel Ekeh has been spotted after a long stint on the sidelines when it was reported some months back that she had released some uncompromising pictures of herself.

The actress was spotted wearing a cute smile and all dolled up in her outfit. The young lady appeared very lively and looked and ready bounce back into the movie industry. There were no signs of sickness or depression showing on her face as she glowed in her apparel.

The picture as captured by the Instagram account of celebrity gossip website nkonkonsa.com is one of the latest of the actress after the scandal that rocked her Instagram account.

The young actress was believed to have had her account hacked. Others however speculated that the actress might be suffering from a health condition that led her to release the pictures on her own.

Her family members, contrary to news that was circulating in the media circles explained that Christabel Ekeh was under some contract and her pictures was a way of raising some awareness of a sort.

The actress is known to have started her career in Kumasi and rose gradually through the ranks making it onto the big stages in acting. She has starred in many movies alongside many big names in the movie industry.