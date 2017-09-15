Check out Afia Schwarzenegger’s younger sister

AfIa Schwarzenegger and her sister <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505473548_544_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Self-acclaimed queen of Ghana comedy, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa yesterday took some time off her busy schedule to show love to her sister who was celebrating her birthday.

The actress and TV show hostess took to her Instagram account to flaunt her lovely sister and send her all the love she deserved on her birthday. The actress captioned her post, “I love you dearly Obaa, Jesus got us every day. Happy birthday handbag, Linda Agyeiwaa Forson”.

The actress joins the growing list of public icons who have taken to social media to wish their family members well in the event of the celebration of milestones to the admiration of their fans and followers.

The TV icon came and a barrage of attacks when a video of her was leaked onto the internet. She, however, had many people standing up for her and condemning the whole episode. Some personalities including Nana Akua Addo, Anita Erskine and Gloria Sarfo have in their own small way shown support to Afia Schwarzenegger after the incident.

Latest news about the TV hostess is that her twin sons, John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling and James Ian Heerdegen Geiling have also benefited from the Free SHS program having successfully been placed in a Senior High School.

