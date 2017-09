After appearing before the privileges committee of the parliament to explain why he said about 80% of parliamentarians smoke marijuana in 2015; multiple award winning Reggae cum radio personality, Blakk Rasta has again released a song advocating for the legalization of marijuana ‘wee’ in Ghana titled ‘Kofi Annan Says’

Crooned in the English language;’Kofi Annan Says’ pinpoints how former UN boss, Kofi Annan has added his voice to the call for marijuana and other related drugs to be legalized.

