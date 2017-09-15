Bernard Morrison revels in debut goal for Orlando Pirates

Players Abroad of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison is delighted to have scored his first ever for Orlando Pirates.

The Ghanaian scored the all-important goal in their 1-0 win over Ajax Cape Town to maintain their top position on the Absa Premiership table.

And the Ghanaian, who had been linked with a move away from the club, is over the moon.

“It feels good and I’m happy that I have scored my first goal for the club. You know, I have been with the club for a year and it wasn’t good that I wasn’t playing or scoring,”he is quoted by Siya Crew

It felt like the club was wasting money on me or something. When I recovered from injury I pushed myself hard to prepare for when I get an opportunity to play.

I’m happy it came and I managed to score.”

Morrison joined the Bucs from AS Vita Club last year.