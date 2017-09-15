Alhassan Wakaso named to play Red Bull in Europa League

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-14

Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso will get an opportunity to test his European fortitude when his Guimaraes team play host to Red Bull Salzburg this evening.

The 25-year-old joined Guimaraes this summer and made his debut in the 1-0 victory against Boavista last weekend.

He was deployed in his favorite holding midfield role where he bossed the game throughout to the delight of his new fans.

Meanwhile, David Atanga, Samuel Tetteh and loaned out Majeed Ashimeru are all missing from the team Salzburg team.

Tetteh however is getting closer to a swift return to the team after being left out due to a knee injury he picked up in February.