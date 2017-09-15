Afia Schwarzenegger replies critics of her sons BECE grades

Afia Schwarzenegger and her sons <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505491701_849_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

If you think you can break Afia Schwarzenegger, then you need to have a rethink of your decision.

News about her sons and their grades in their Basic Education Certificate Examination went viral yesterday. The sons were reported to have obtained admission at the Kumasi High School with grade 20 and 29.

This was followed by trolls while others also condemned bloggers who wrote the said story.

But reacting to the claims, the comedienne said “Congratulations Sons…General Science is not for the “weak in mind” unlike some so called bloggers bi… Mama is so proud of you..Mmrante3 #queenofcomedyg #onyamekala #onyamehighlyinvolved #DeGeilings #observersaremourning”.

Afia has been at the center of discussions after a viral video of her been caught by her husband while she was cheating with another man.

