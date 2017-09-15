4X4 Coded and wife celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

Entertainment of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: ghpage.com

2017-09-15

Ghanaian hiplife rapper, Raphael Edem Avornyo, known in the music industry as Coded formerly called Abortion as a member of the award-winning trio, 4×4 celebrated his wife in an adorable way today as they marked their fifth wedding anniversary.

Coded on his Instagram page thanked his gorgeous and beautiful wife, Maame Afua Agyeiwaa Opare by posting a very lovely picture of himself and his wife who was seated on his laps with a graduation cap on her head.

The well-known hiplife rapper captioned on the beautiful picture,

“Today is our anniversary and I want the world to know how much you mean to me. I want them to know how you keep loving and taking care of me, how tolerant you’ve been with me, how you keep believing in me, how you have always had my back, how tall you’ve stood when they tried to bring us down and how you’ve always been my pillar. I know I don’t show it to the world enough but I want you to know that I love you and there couldn’t ever be a better woman for me. Loved you then, love you now, love you always. Happy anniversary to us?”

Mr. Raphael(Coded) and his wife, Maame Afua Agyeiwaa Opare dated for seven good years and finally tied the knot on September 15, 2012, exactly five years ago.

And since their marriage, Coded has made it his priority to always celebrate his wife with sweet and loving words on social media whenever they are celebrating their wedding anniversary and this year’s is not an exception.

Check out Coded’s Post on his Instagram page below: