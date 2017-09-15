3G Awards to honor music legend Pat Thomas in New York

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: 3gmediaonline.com

2017-09-14

Pat Thomas

He is known as The Ghanian “Golden Voice of Africa,” this singer and composer helped pioneer the global profile of highlife and Afropop.

Pat Thomas Mensah needs no further introduction, One of the most celebrated and respected African celebrities of today.

He will join other nominees in New York to be honored for his astounding work in showbiz. He invites you in join us celebrate this yearly event.

The 3G Media Awards ceremony 2017 is in recognition of exceptional leaders and their contributions to the Ghanaian and Global communities.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Pak Banquet Hall, 4229 Park Avenue Bronx, NY, 10pm to 4am. Tickets; $75 VIP Advance, $100 at the Door, Regular; $30 Advance, $40 at the Door. Group Table (VIP only, 10 ppl), Advance; $750, Late; $1000, 2 bottles of Moet & Chandon Champagne, Space is limited.

The event is produced by 3G Media Inc; www.3gmediaonline.com, an online news platform promoting Ghanaian and African Affairs in the diaspora. Theme: Merging Afrobeat and Reggae Music, John Q and Dr. Knii Lante Collabo to Promote Diabetes

Media houses affiliated with the event include; Global Media Alliance Group, Ghanaweb, ModernGhana.com, Peacefmonline.com, Myjoyonline.com, Afrikan Post, Christian Journal, Adonai Media, Playbak Magazine, Irap TV, Highradio, Amenadoradio, Adonai Media, Amansanradio NY, TheAfricanDream.net and others.

The event will be co-hosted by Bernard Aduse Poku of Kumawood Fam and Ageorgia. Red Carpet by Linda Asare aka Queen. Entertainment will be provided by Heavy hitters on the ones and twos; DJs expected to be present are; DJ Jeff, Prince, Prekese, Naasei and the legendary; Elove, a cut above the rest. A live performance by Akrofi and the Band.

This year’s event sponsors include; KTA Moblie, “Keeping Technology. Affordable and Th Black man can do it too”, and Investigroup. Other supporting organizations of the event are; The Permanent Missions of Ghana in New York, the National Council of Ghanaian Associations, Ghana Chamber of Commerce USA, Vitalghradio1.com, Royal Olives Estates, Royal Estates Group, Highlife Radio, Golden FM Worcester, Anokyekrom and Club Noamesco.

For more informtion on his biography, please go to this link;http://www.allmusic.com/artist/pat-thomas-mn0001009626/biography

For tickets call; Mr. CNN – 646 833 6194, Nana NYC 347 867 1331