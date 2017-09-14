Your concerns will be addressed – Otumfuo to FIPAG

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has directed the heads of Asante clans to meet with the leadership of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) and note down their concerns for them to be addressed.

Otumfuo said this when FIPAG petitioned him as part of their demonstration against telenovelas in Ghana, which they say is collapsing the local movie industry.

They, therefore, want parliament to pass the Legislative Instrument regarding the Film Act and also, the broadcasting bill that will restrict the nation’s televisions from airing telenovelas.

The actors and film makers also demanded a stop to the translation of the language used in the telenovelas into the local language (twi).

Otumfuo, who received their petition, asked the heads of clans after noting the concerns of the Association, to meet again with the leadership of FIPAG and the Minister of Tourism and Creative Art on the issue and bring the outcome to him for an action to be taken upon.