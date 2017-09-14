Yaw Dabo denies marrying Vivian Okyere

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Actor Yaw Dabo has denied rumors that he secretly tied the nuptial knot with big butt actress, Vivian Okyere, last weekend.

Vivian, otherwise known as Tundra because of her gigantic derrière, has, according to reports, been ‘warming’ the bed of the diminutive actor.

In May this year, she was quoted for confessing her love for Dabo, saying, “My love for Yaw Dabo is natural, don’t underestimate him, he is my heart.”

However, Dabo won’t confirm or deny if they are even dating when NEWS-ONE contacted him on Wednesday, though he had earlier told Yvonne Okoro on her Dinning With cook show in August that he is single.

This week’s reports, however, cited him for saying that “he will announce a date for an impending wedding to his sweetheart, Vivian Okyere, soon.”

But prior to the alleged announcement, rumours surfaced that they have already sealed their alleged relationship with a secret marriage ceremony which was attended by a limited number of family and friends last Saturday. But Dabo has denied ever marrying.

“I am not married yet. If I am about to marry I will definitely let you know,” he said on Wednesday.

He will also not confirm or deny whether he has plans to marry Vivian in particular.

“To whether it is Vivian or someone else that I will be marrying, when the time comes you will know. They have written what they have written online but I am telling you that when I am ready to marry, you will know who the person is. So let’s wait,” he added.

Meanwhile, some entertainment observers have expressed their worry for Dabo, if, indeed, he is marrying Vivian. They are worried her butt is too big for him to handle.

Vivian, years ago, told NEWS-ONE that her butt, aside getting her movie jobs, also helps her win souls for Jesus Christ.

“Sometimes I feel guilty about my butts and the way men lust after them. I was once walking by the New Town road in Accra and one guy driving a vehicle looked at me till he almost caused an accident. I felt bad about it. My pastor told me I can attract men with my butts and preach to them about God to accept Christ in their lives,”she said.

It is yet to be confirmed if, indeed, her butt is playing a role in the Dabo marriage brouhaha.