We’ll attack until you give us a slot – Kandahar Boys to Sagnarigu DCE

Vigilante group, Kandahar Boys has vowed it would continue to unleash more mayhem on the Sagnarigu district assembly until the District Chief Executive Mariama Iddrisu reconsiders a School Feeding Programme School Feeding contract it lost.

The group issued the warning after its members invaded the district assembly’s office to demand a clarity to why an influential woman leader of the group lost a bid to provide catering service under the School Feeding Programme.

The Wednesday evening encounter turned violent and some properties of the assembly were destroyed. The DCE was absent when the men arrived at the assembly and on their way to her office they suddenly grew angry and vandalized a glass door, attacked desks and kicked down bundles of documents on desks.

Kasapa News sources who witnessed the incident said the assistant director for the district suffered an eye injury and was taken to the Tamale Central Hospital. Several staff also fled into other offices and nearby bushes for safety.

Secretary of the group Iddris Abdul Hack, explained that the group mission was not to attack anyone at the assembly but to continue an engagement with the DCE over a contract bid their “mother” lost.

According to him, women organizer of the group, one Hajia Amaama applied in the name of the group to provide catering services under the School Feeding Programme in the district but was denied.

The group said they viewed the denial as an attack so decided to engage the DCE to reconsider the application. Abdul Hack said on number of occasions they met with DCE she displayed gross disrespect to the group. Hack said the DCE told them she would not reconsider the request and dared them to take any action.

The group said the incident was a tip of an iceberg and more were to follow until the request is addressed and the woman given a contract to provide catering service.

“We are saying that whatever she would do to give us that slot, she should do it or we will still have case with her whenever, at any time. What do she want NDC or other party people to think? that Kandahar has been rejected by the school feeding Programme? Not that we did not appl. We applied and they did not give us. Is she not the same person who has been threatening people to make us beat them in her favor and then we applied for something and you refusing and also telling us that we should go ahead and do whatever we can do, that means we are not regarded. So our case with her is just simple; she should give us the slot or we will have problems with her.” Hack declared.

Meanwhile police were deployed to the residence of the DCE after a complaint about the attack was lodged.

Police public relations chief in the region, ASP Mohammed Tanko confirmed the incident and said enough information about the case were being sought to accelerate investigation.