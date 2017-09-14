Watch Bernard Mensah’s shocking miss in the Turkish league

Bernard Mensah missed a glorious opportunity <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505354415_250_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

With just four games gone in the Turkish League Bernard Mensah has already nominated himself as one of the players to be in contention for the miss of the season.

The Ghanaian was left embarrassed by his inability to score with the goal post at his mercy begging for him to score.

The on-loan Atletico Madrid man has been impressive coming off the bench for Kasimpasa who are having a strong start to the season.

He has played in all 4 league games this season with his team sitting 4th on the league table.

But his miss in Kasimpasa’s 3-2 victory against Yeni Malatyaspor last weekend has taken the shine off what has been a very impressive start to life in Turkey.

قالب وردپرس

Comments