WAFU tournament: Guinea to face Ghana today

2017-09-14

Black Stars B will face Guinea today

The late arrival of Nigeria for the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations has forced the organisers to reschedule their first group match against the Black Stars today.

A similar situation forced organisers and television rights holders, Fox Sports, to reschedule the Super Eagles’ clash with Sierra Leone which was supposed to have been played on Saturday, September 9 to Monday, September 11, 2017 to allow for players to take part in the final round of league matches in Nigeria.

This means Senegal’s game with Liberia became the second game of the competition which brought an immense misunderstanding with suggestions that they would play Ghana on Thursday, September 14, 2017 in a Group A game.

However, organisers said because of the change in the knock-out phase of the matches, some changes have occurred, forcing some changes in the fixtures even though the original groups during the draw will be maintained.

Organisers of the ongoing WAFU tournament have therefore given reasons for changes in opening group stage fixtures which will see Nigeria clash with Mali in the Group A opener at the Cape Coast Stadium while Ghana battles Guinea in the second fixture of the day at the same venue.

The final round of Group A matches will be played on Monday, September 18, 2017 with Nigeria battling the home team Ghana, while Guinea will square up against Mali at the same time with the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-final stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, Head Coach of Nigeria, Salifsu Yusuf, has expressed his determination to get one over Ghana when the two sides clash tonight.

Speaking to reporters after their clash against Sierra Leone match last Monday, coach Yusuf intimated that his charges were poised to see off sworn rivals-Ghana- when the two sides meet next Monday.

“When you talk about a football match between Nigeria and Ghana, it is at a different level. Whether it is a Cup final or a friendly match, both teams give their very best. That is what we are going to do on Thursday, and I am sure the Ghanaians will come to the party with the same mind.”

“The victory over Sierra Leone was good for the team. Psychologically, we are now attuned to going all out in every game.”