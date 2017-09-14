WAFU CUP: Ghana 2:0 Guinea – Sarfo, Kizito on target for Black Stars B

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

The Black Stars B of Ghana beat their Guinean counterpart 2-0 in their opening Group A encounter at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Goals from Stephen Sarfo and Kwame Kizito ensured Ghana secured all three points to top Group A, as Mali and Nigeria occupy the second and third position respectively with a point.

Guinea are bottom with no points.

The first half started in thrilling fashion as the Black Stars B mounted relentless pressure on the Guinea defence in the early stages of the first half but lacked the cutting edge as they failed to penetrate the defence of their counterparts.

Guinea on the other hand plotted the counter-attack system but their potency upfront lacked the cutting edge as they failed to test Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Addo as the first half ended scoreless.

Ghana started the second half on the front foot and deservedly got the opener through Stephen Sarfo who tapped in from close range in the 48th minute after some good work from Felix Addo.

Guinea responded very well after going a goal down as they controlled possession very well but their attacking prowess proved futile as the Ghanaian defence stood resolute.

Kwame Kizito score the cushion goal for Ghana against the run of play as he was beautifully teed up by substitute Patrick Razak, as Kizito headed from close range.

Guinea tried their best to pull a goal but Camara effort from 25 yards struck the goal post to the relieve of the Ghana defence in the late stages of the second. Ghana held on as they



secured the much needed three points to top Group A.

Ghana face Mali on Saturday in their second match of the group.