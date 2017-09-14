U17 WC: Government hints flying supporters to India ahead of tournament

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ghana’s government will fly supporters to India ahead of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, Sports minister Isaac Asiamah has revealed.

The young minister says his outfit is seeking for sponsorship from the corp0rate industry to fly local fans to the Asian country.

“If there should be any organisation for supporters which may happen this time round for them to go and cheer them up in India, we will ask them to come together under one elephant. Yes they should come together,” he said

“When you come together then we will have the courage to support but not these splinter groups. We want them to be under one body, united Ghana supporters, where they are supporting one team and so far they are almost there. The discussions are on-going.

“We want them to come under one body so they are making progress. If they are able to achieve that one, then government will be courageous enough to spend our own money to support them.”

The move if concretized will spark a wave of criticism after the country’s was ridiculed for flying 3 million dollars to Brazil to pay players of the Black Stars.