After 12 years of coming together to produce a wonderful banger, “Kangoroo”, the music legends have surfaced with another collaboration.

Interestingly, the song from the camp of Tic Tac ” Carry Go”, which features the African Dancehall King, Samini has another dancehall flavour with a thoughts provoking video to match.

The video with wonderful images and a Serene synergy, was directed by 5tevens films.

