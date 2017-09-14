Thomas Partey sits on Simeone’s eleven

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-14

Thomas Partey is Atlético's great revelation this season

Thomas Partey is Atlético’s great revelation this season.

The Ghanaian has started the year at a high level and has earned Simeone’s confidence. He has taken advantage of the gap left by Tiago after his retirement to assume the responsibility of inheriting his dorsal, ask for passage and settle in the Cholo’s eleven.

Last Tuesday, against Roma, the midfielder made his third consecutive game as a starter after doing so in Las Palmas and Valencia.

It took several years to wait for this opportunity. His only dream was to succeed at Atletico Madrid and he is getting it. In each market of signings its name always sounded like possible exit, in quality of cedido.

Several teams were interested in getting the services of the young Rojiblanco stoner, but the Argentine coach always stopped his march because he had him.

The international Ghanaian has brought out his best game at the start of the season. Against Las Palmas he scored one of the five goals and shortly after, he scored a hat-trick and gave an assist that in Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Congo, which revived the nation’s hope of making it to yet another global football mundial in Russia next year.

His good performances with both his team and the Atleti have caused him to take the necessary leap to reach the eleven. He’s giving Simeone back his confidence. At the moment, with the exception of the shock before the Girona that was lost by sanction,has played every possible minute in all three matches, which totals 270 minutes.

It is expected that little by little he will take over from captain Gabi. In fact he has already played the 14th in the two league games he has played, accompanying Koke and Saúl, respectively, in the middle of the field. This is being his season and is expected to gradually gain more weight in the marrow to become a key piece.