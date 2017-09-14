This is the woman behind the success of Kwaku Manu

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

2017-09-13

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu is one of the stars and Kingpins who have work massively hard for the success of the local movie industry and seems to be living a life which many people wish for.

He is not only an actor but owns an educational complex and of course, has an awesome wife and beautiful kids as well. Is that not what everybody asks for? Beautiful family, famous and some good side businesses too.

Kwaku’s awesome and beautiful wife is called Okaale and he doesn’t breath a second without mentioning her name and Ghpage.com got a hint of why he keeps on mentioning Mrs. Okaale’s name, Her Beauty.

He can not hide the joy and decided to share these beautiful photos of his wife which Ghpage.com chanced on. I absolutely love what I saw and I know you are also going to love what you will see.