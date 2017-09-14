There’s more to Afia Schwarzenegger’s story – Mzbel

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

A former friend of comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, Mzbel has defended her ex-friend saying she is not a prostitute like Ghanaians have been made to think.

According to her, although Afia is a loud person and is seen everywhere, she is not into men like her husband has made the world to believe.

Mzbel who was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM said the country needs to dig deep to get to the buttom of the issue and it will be realized that Afia is not a promiscuous woman.

She said “I don’t think she is a prostitute. It doesn’t make sense to me. I wasn’t sure of the whole thing going on. After seeing the full video, I think no one knows the truth in the matter. She is not that type. She is loud and all that but she is not into men. We don’t know the full story”.