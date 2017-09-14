Tanzania conjoined twins start university classes

Tanzanian conjoined twins Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti have begun special computer classes at the Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu) ahead of the start of term, the Citizen reports

The newspaper says that they have arrived earlier than other students in order to settle in and make sure that the facilities are adapted to their needs.

It quotes computer tutor Robert Manase as saying that “I know we have more time and I will do my best to teach them more things regarding computer, this is why they are here earlier than the rest”.

It adds that the full academic term is due to start next month.

In May we heard from the twins as they came to the end of secondary school.

They told us that they wanted to become teachers saying they would teach “using a projector and computers”.