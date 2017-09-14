Rev Eastwood Anaba blesses Gifty Anti’s royal baby

The official outdooring of the royal baby will be done in Adumasa in October <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505381425_407_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Rev Eastwood Anaba, the founder of Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), has paid a visit to television personality Gifty Anti to bless her royal baby – Nyame Animuonyam.

The visit by Rev Anaba, who is the spiritual father of Gifty Anti, on September 12 coincided with exactly two years Gifty got engaged to Oyekechire Ansah Kwao IV.

On Friday, August 11, 2017, the host of weekly television talk show ‘Stand Point’, Oheneyere Gifty Anti became a mother for the first time.

The 47-year-old broadcaster delivered a bubbly girl. Gifty’s first child became the fourth for her husband, Oyekechire Ansah Kwao, the Chief of Adumasa Traditional Area in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region.

The official outdooring of the royal baby will be done in Adumasa in October.

