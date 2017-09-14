Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Ghanaian international soul, pop and jazz artiste, Stephanie Benson, has disclosed her father wanted her to become a pharmacist but she instead followed her passion to become a successful musician.

Advising young people on pursuing their dreams, the “One More” hitmaker said “reading is everything”.

She said reading, research and pursuing ones dreams with passion was key to a fulfilling and happy life.

She told a Tamale-based radio station, Kesmi FM that: “If something is your passion, what you need to do is put a 100 per cent into it. Reading is everything. I learnt everything I could by just reading. I’m a bookworm that most people wouldn’t imagine that, and I think you should read as much as you can and also experiment more.

“Don’t just sit down, find out who you are. Sometimes spending time by your self can give you a perspective on who you are and who you are supposed to be. We are all very different. I’m a singer, my oldest daughter is a singer, my second is an accountant, number three is a pilot, number four is a lawyer and the last one I don’t even know what he wants to be but he’ll be something. But we’re all different people so what I want to impact is don’t copy other people, be yourself, do the research yourself, just because someone is doing something doesn’t mean you have to follow suit. You have to be yourself.

“Parents can guide you but predominantly, your life is your own. My mother was very encouraging but my father wanted us to pursue his path. He wanted me to be a pharmacist and I think that’s great and all but I just think you have to find who you are and be yourself and that in the long term will give you happiness and that happiness is going to carry you through life. Let’s not restrict ourselves, but reading is everything.”

Stephanie Benson has released a new single featuring Samini titled “One More” which is enjoying massive airplay at the moment.