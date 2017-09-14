Praise Dance Concert slated for September 17

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: Yaw Sarpong

2017-09-14

“Praise the Lord! Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good! His faithful love endures forever” — this is the word of the Lord in Psalm 106:1.

It is in this vein that Dancetera TV, the organiser of the annual Ghana Dance Festival (GDF) stages the 2017 edition of the spirit-field ‘Praise Dance Concert’ this weekend.

The dance concert which is set to rock the nation’s capital Accra, promises to get everyone even closer to God — by way of dance.

Part of the third edition of the annual dance festival, the ‘Praise Dance Concert’ will witness diverse dance ministration from top Christian dance crews in the country.

The event which will see organisers move the church to the street shall host dance groups from churches like ICGC, The Mega Church, Action Chapel, Royal House and more. The concert which also marks the congregation for praises dancers shall see performances from The Throne Ministers, Divinity Blazers, Worship in Motion, Agape Ministers and more.

Among the dance types expected to be unleashed in style by these crews include the gospel-themed contemporary dance, praise dance, azonto-afrobeats dance, with a touch of spoken words and many more.

This event will be held on Sunday, September 17 at the Achimota Mall in Accra, at 5.00pm prompt.

The Ghana Dance Festival 2017 is powered by your dance channel Dancetera TV and proudly sponsored by Yomi Yoghurt, as well as the Adinkra Experience. It is endorsed by the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Ghana Dance Association and Ghana Dancers Association. It is also supported in sponsorship by The BlackRide App and Malta Guinness. Cine+, TV7, eTV Ghana, GhanaWeb.com, GlammyNews.com, Zionfelix.com are the official media partners.

For more information on this festival, kindly visit Ghana Dance Festival or Dancetera TV on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and get interactive or mention the hashtags #GDF2017 and #GhanaDanceFestival or email: [email protected], or call 0242-948455/ 0244-611808.