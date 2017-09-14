Otiko resigns; Hajia Saudatu takes over

One of the deputy National Women’s Organizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Saudatu Saed, has been elevated to occupy the position of National Women’s Organizer in an acting capacity.

This follows the resignation of Otiko Afisa Djaba as the National Women’s Organizer of the elephant family.

Djaba has since her appointment as the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, been combining that role to that of the party position.

But on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, the National Council NPP directed all party officials serving in government to resign as soon as possible.

The Council, which is the second highest decision making body of the party, said combining party work and government work was not the best, hence, the need for them to resign from the party position and concentrate on government work.

The meeting was triggered by the public outburst between Otiko Afisa Djaba and the Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Daniel Bugri Naabu.

Announcing the decision of the party at a press conference in Accra, Thursday, Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, said the Hajia Saudatu Saed’s approval for the position of Acting National Women’s Organizer of the NPP was unanimously approved by the National Council following her nomination by the party’s Steering Committee for consideration.

The Chief Scribe also announced that all party officials holding positions in government have all complied with the directive from the National Council and necessary replacement made across the country.