Olympics crisis deepens as Tom Strand quits

The troubles of Accra Great Olympics have been deepened following the resignation of head coach Tom Strand after he was re-assigned as the assistant coach of the club.

The once-upon-a-time flashy club seems to be going through managerial incompetence as clueless leaders of the club struggle to manage the club.

The former Medeama coach describes his re-assignment as ‘belittling demotion’ hence his decision to resign.

The Wonder Club re-appointed Godwin Attram as the head coach of the club after he was demoted to an assistant role when Strand was appointed a few months ago, a decision that did not go well with Attram.

Attram took the management of the club to the cleaners ranting vigorously that he will not deputize the Swedish trainer but later rescinded his decision to handle the deputy role because he was a ‘son’ of the club.

Few months after Strand’s appointment and Attram’s demotion to assistant role, the confused management has re-assigned the Swedish gaffer to the role of assistant with Attram being made the head coach.

But the tough-talking Tom Strand feels it’s embarrassing for him to accept his new role.

“I have resigned from Great Olympics and told the club’s top officials. They don’t want me and I think it’s time for me to move on,” the 35-year old told ghanasoccernet.com.

“I have sent my letter to them and hopefully we can reach a mutual agreement to terminate my contract.

“They have not paid me and coupled with that they have asked Godwin Attram to be the head coach and that was not what I applied for. It means they don’t want me and so I have left them.”

The managerial ineptitude of the club has been fingered as the major setback of the Accra giants which has sent them to their current state.

Olympics are second from bottom and are set to be relegated for the fifth time in history to become the second most-relegated Ghana Premier League club.