Nyantakyi prevented me from joining Black Starlets to UAE – Physical Trainer

2017-09-14

The Physical Trainer of the Black Starlets of Ghana, Nana Sei has pointed out that the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi called for his exclusion from the contingent that left for UAE on Wednesday.

Nana Osei revealed that he was set to replace the team manager of the side Samuel Aboabire who is recovering from an accident but the boss of the GFA said he was not part of the Association and cannot join the team.

“I have been preparing the kids for three months, Paa Kwesi invited me, he told me about how the Malians bullied the kids at the African Cup so I collected the clip and watched it. And I saw their weakness, I saw they knew how to play but they were not all that strong and might find wanting if they meet any physically strong team.” Osei told footballmadeinghana.com

“I go to Prampram every day I move from West Legon and the FA officials and the management all saw me and knows my work. It has been a long story, even Paa Kwesi is not happy. Kweku Eyiah who is the chairman of the management committee called Nyantakyi about me replacing Aboabire but he said no because I am not part of the FA,”

“Even they told the President I am already a well to do person and is not about money. The team really need my services but still he insisted no. All I can say is though I have not finished with the boys, we are all Ghanaians and I wish the team good luck,” he ended.

The Black Starlets will spend two weeks in Abu Dhabi and leave for India on October 1.