NPP National Council approves nomination of Hajia Saudatu as Acting Women’s Organiser

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-14

National Deputy Women’s Organiser of the NPP, Hajia Saudatu Saeed has replaced Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba as Acting Women’s Organiser.

Hajia Saudatu will act in the position till the party’s delegates’ conference where new executives will be elected into office is held.

Announcing this at the party’s head office, Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said she was nominated by the party’s Steering Committee for consideration by the National Council who “unanimously approved the nomination of Hajia Sauda Saeed as the Acting National Women’s Organiser” at their meeting on Wednesday, September 13 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

He said, “This appointment has become necessary following the resignation of the Women’s Organiser, Hon. Otiko Afisah Djaba to take up appointment in government as Minister for Gender.”

Mr Boadu also revealed that all regional executives who have been appointed into government have also resigned and been duly replaced till the next elections.

He stated that “The party took a decision that all party holders who have been offered appointments as ministers, deputy ministers and MMDCEs should resign their positions. They’ve all complied with this decision by national council.”