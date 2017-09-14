NPP is like characters in Fancy Gadem’s latest track ‘Total cheat’ – Suhuyini

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

2017-09-14

Tamale North Constituency lawmaker, Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini believes the New Patriotic Party (NPP) thrives on deception and it is one of the ways it relied on to win the 2016 elections.

According to him, the party promises one thing and implements an entirely different thing altogether likening it to the latest track of Tamale-based Musician Fancy Gadem featuring Sarkodie “Total Cheat” where a lady claimed to be a virgin only for it to turn out that she had three hidden children.

“That is the song I dedicate always to the NPP each time they attempt to implement what they promised before the elections, it comes to the fore that indeed their campaign was simply based on deception and they cheated on the people of Ghana. Instead of telling the people of Ghana they were born threes , they presented themselves as virgins.”

“Progressively Free SHS or Free SHS for all? When the promise is different from the implementation but the voices that raised genuine concerns with a few over sized uniforms and Sandals are choking on CHASS, Parents and pupils frustrations/confusion. Indeed we see only what we look for in every government. The good or the bad?” he asked.