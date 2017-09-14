NIA to launch new ID system today

National Identification Authority (NIA) unveils new national identification card as an indication of preparedness to launch the New National identification system on Friday.

Executive Secretary of the NIA, Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attefuah said ” the national identification authority s ready to provide Ghanaians with a modern robust national identification system and a smart ID card that will meet the modern aspirations of the people of Ghana and carry us into the future.”

“We are pleased to announce that the president will be with us this Friday and be the first person to receive the first Ghana card under the new identification system.”

The launch is to pave way for the roll out of the new identification process, which will commence to the public after the national digital addressing system is set up.

The roll out will begin with the security agencies in Accra then to the schools, the banking sector and the entire Greater Accra populace.

The registration will subsequently move to the central region, the western region, Brong Ahafo Region then subsequently to all other regions across the country.

Ghanaian citizens resident in other countries will not be left out as they can also register and acquire the card t a fee.

The new identification system was established through a private public partnership with the Margins Group who have been charged with the task of making the new ID cards.

Speaking at the conference, the CEO of the Margins Group Moses Baiden described the new card as the most secured Identification card with about 14 international security features and has a multi purpose function.

Besides being the national identification card, the card will be linked to bank accounts, to enhance modern payment systems and assist with easy identification for financial institutions.

Another new feature on the card is the passport and the ECOWAS logo. The introduction of which allows the card to be used as a passport across the ECOWAS countries thus holders will no longer require traditional passports to cross to other countries within the ECOWAS region.

The new ID card will have a lifespan of 10 years after which it will be renewable at a fee.