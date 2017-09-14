My sixth album launch is to save 40 lives – Nii Okai

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Renowned Gospel Musician Nii Okai, has slated Sunday September 24, to launch his sixth album to save 40 lives at the Light House Chapel, Morning Star-Cathedral, Sakumono in Accra.

The album launch dubbed: “Yesu Hi” which coincides with the artist 40th birthday is aimed at raising funds to save the lives of 40 Hole-in-Heart patients across the country.

“Instead of throwing a lavish birthday party, I am rather using the funds to save 40 souls. There are many young children dying of heart diseases and must be supported to live,” he said.

“This 40 Hearts campaign is not just about funding surgeries, but becoming a ‘force-for-good’ in shaping national policy and promoting healthy lifestyles.”

Ni Okai, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the ‘Nii Okai Saving Hearts Foundation (NOSHF), a non-profit organisation, launched the foundation on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his debut album ‘Mokobe’ whose proceeds was use to perform Hole-in-Heart surgeries for 10 under privileged children.

He said there is the need to support the underprivileged and vulnerable in society who are suffering from various diseases, especially, “Cardio-Vascular” diseases and cannot afford for treatment.

The Gospel Musician expressed appreciation to the National Cardiothoracic Centre and the Ghana Heart Foundation for their role in reducing cardio related diseases in Ghana.

He also expressed gratitude to the Heritage Bank and the media for supporting his vision to save the lives of the poor and vulnerable in society.