My denial is sincere – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, insists he did not author an article that was critical of former Attorney General Martin Amidu, to which the latter responded describing him as an “uncouth” and “uncultured child” with “sharp teeth” who disrespects his elders.

Despite Mr Ablakwa’s initial denial, Mr Amidu insists the legislator wrote the said article: “Martin Amidu’s Hate Agenda”, under a pseudonym and, therefore, described his denial as “mischievous”.

Mr Ablakwa, however, says his denial is genuine.

Read his full response below:

I acknowledge the response of the Hon. Martin A.B.K. Amidu to my most sincere and honest denial in which I assert my innocence and still insist in all truth and good conscience that I have authored no such article seeking to malign or calumniate the former Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

The author of the articles in question, Mr. Andrews Krow, also known as Ohenenana Obonti Krow, is a very well-known activist of the NDC who apparently was recently honoured by our party for his contributions. Besides, I have since read Mr. Krow’s public statement taking responsibility for the said articles. Please see: ANDREWS KROW (OHENENANA OBONTI KROW), IS NOT SAMUEL OKUDZETO ABLAKWA http://ghanapoliticsonline.com/andrews-krow-ohenenana-obonti-krow-is-not-samuel-okudzeto-ablakwa/

Clearly, Andrews Krow (aka Ohenenana Obonti Krow) cannot be a pseudonym and therefore my initial denial cannot be mischievous.

It may be useful to refer to an independent verification carried out by Citifmonline.com which vindicates the truth in this matter. Please see: https://citifmonline.com/2017/09/12/ive-not-attacked-amidu-in-any-article-ablakwa/

I hope this clarifies any lingering doubt in the minds of discerning Ghanaians.

As always, Truth shall triumph.

God be with you, Sir.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP)

13/09/2017

Read Martin Amidu’s full statement below:

ABLAKWA’S MISCHIEVIOUS DENIAL OF INSULTING MARTIN AMIDU: BY MARTIN A. B. K. AMIDU

I have read Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s post on his Facebook wall in which he denies authorship of only one of the articles: “Martin Amidu’s ‘Hate Agenda’…” on Modern Ghana of 5th September 2017 and extends to me his best wishes and God’s blessings.

Hon. Ablakwa is a son who must be put right when he goes wrong. I cannot, therefore, refuse to accept his greetings and well wishes as that would be taboo in northern custom and tradition.

While I am ready to over-look this incident completely after calling him to order as a father should do, I cannot from my investigations before I wrote my article accept his mischievous denial of the authorship of one of the articles or any of them written insultingly against me.

Andrew Krow is the time-dependent pseudonym of Okudzeto Ablakwa when his articles appear on Modern Ghana. This is the only reason why Ablakwa’s article “On Developments In Kenyan…” which appeared on myjoyonline on 4th September 2017 under his real name and parliamentary rank appeared on Modern Ghana on the same day under his pseudonym Andrew Krow except that he forgot to delete his real name and parliamentary rank at the tail end of the article.

Ablakwa’s article: “Martin Amidu, Is He A Contrarian…” on Modern Ghana was also authored under his pseudonym Andrew Krow which he used to author “On the Developments In Kenya…” on the same website.

It was under the same pseudonym that he authored “Martin Amidu And His ‘Hate Agenda’…” on the same website.

It could not be by coincidence that Ablakwa now seeks to escape through a side door with the excuse that one Ohenenana Obonti Krow authored “Martin Amidu And His ‘Hate Agenda’…” on ghananewsonline.com.gh on 4th September 2017 but forgets that the same article on Modern Ghana the same day was under Ablakwa’s pseudonym of Andrew Krow.

Hon. Ablakwa is fast learning the art of covert operations and deniability in international relations, intelligence, and security. Unfortunately, he left too many footprints that have exposed him and convinced me with the precision of mathematics that he was the author of the two articles.

I would rather wish to believe that Hon. Ablakwa’s partial denial signals a new beginning conveyed in the tone of the mischievous denial.

I am too intelligent to accept the mischief that somebody else wrote the articles to knock our heads together.

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, I wish you well and God’s guidance in this new beginning your message to me conveys.

Martin A. B. K. Amidu (Citizen Vigilance for Justice)

12th September 2017