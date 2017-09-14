MUSIGA invested GH¢2 million NDC cash into research – Obour

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

The president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour also known as Obour has revealed that the union invested the two million Ghana cedis government allocated funds to musicians into research.

The MUSIGA president over the years has come under huge criticism for allege misappropriating of funds. But speaking to Lexis Bill on Joy FM, Obour insisted that the GH¢ 2 million government support fund under the NDC was used to conduct a comprehensive research into Ghana Music industry.

It could be recalled that, the then Minister of Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor under the Mills’ administration in his 2012 budget presentation on November 16, 2011 announced that government had set aside some GH¢ 2 million for musicians to develop the creative arts industry.

Bice Osei Kuffour, in his conversation said he is excited he has been able to put together a document of its first kind to study the Ghana music industry. “We lobbied, we were able to get the funding from the government. We invested the funds into research that government wanted us to do.

As we sit now, KPMG has completed a comprehensive research into the entire music industry in Ghana,” the MUSIGA boss said.

President Obour added that the initiative will make things easier for various stakeholders to access the music industry in Ghana. “Banks who want to invest into the industry can now have a document which will serve as a blueprint and so they can assist music industry professionals,” he said.