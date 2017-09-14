Movie director Shirley Frimpong-Manso on search for new movie star

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: eventguidenews.com

2017-09-13

Next Screen Star is an acting talent development program with its sole purpose to unearth and create professional director’s actors.

The program will function in three parts. An acting workshop, a grand audition and a film production The Acting Workshop Session

During the workshop session, students are trained and provided with the requisite professional guidance to harness their individual talents to become seasoned actors. The Grand Audition Session

After the workshop session the students are provided a platform to demonstrate their newly acquired acting skills through a series of auditions which could lead to a potential role in a film production. This film is premiered online for the world to see.